TOBY MOORE: New chapters will be written

All of us go through chapters of our lives that seem permanent. The feeling of permanence can come from the length of the phase; my father, Gary W. Moore, a successful author, who published three books and left many stories yet unpublished, started this column in 2017. He developed stomach cancer in 2018. Even so, I felt that the portion of my life that included my father would last forever.

My father’s story began to end when, every once in a while, he wasn’t able to hold down his food, and then over the next two years, he wasn’t able to hold down his food at all until he withered down to the weight of about 80lbs.

After his diagnosis, he believed that he would live many more years; although he knew stomach cancer would end his life, it wouldn’t be any time soon.