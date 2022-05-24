Toby Moore: Optimism or pessimism

I’ve heard it said that pessimism is destructive, and optimism is boundless. What is the best way? I guess it all depends on what you want from life.

You can find plenty of people throughout time who promoted pessimism. George Bernard Shaw said, “The optimist invents the airplane, the pessimist the parachute.”

There have been plenty who have promoted optimism. Winston Churchhill said, “The pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity, the optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”

Whatever you choose, realize that they are not just philosophies; they are also strategies for dealing with the issues of life.

What is Pessimism? One of the definitions of pessimism in the dictionary reads: “a tendency to see the worst aspect of things or believe that the worst will happen; a lack of hope or confidence in the future.”

Coming from a background in acting, I’ve been around many dreamers. I’ve been around many people who have had big goals and ambitions and saw themselves as larger than life.

Some of these people succeed as optimists but then become jaded pessimists. Interestingly, those I have known who went from optimism to pessimism succeeded while they were optimists and failed when they were pessimists.

I was friends with a very optimistic actor. We met every evening and rehearsed our auditions together. He went on to star in a successful television series. We lost touch, but I saw him at an audition years later, and he was different. I asked him how he was doing, and he only had negative things to say. He was sour and bitter. Something changed. Coincidentally he wasn’t working anymore.

An article in Psychology Today suggests that most people don’t start as pessimists; instead, they become pessimists because of trauma they’ve experienced in their life. Pessimism is often a strategy to prepare for the worst. It’s a way for someone to set low expectations for their performance to protect against disappointment.

Pessimism takes a toll on one’s mental and physical health. Pessimism is associated with anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, hostility, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

Some will say that realism is the middle ground between pessimism and optimism. A realist might tell you that they are rational and only perceive things as they are without any interpretation. Is that possible? Can you see life outside of the filter of your experience and beliefs? I tend to think that a realist usually falls into two categories, a pessimistic realist or an optimistic realist.

Walt Disney said, “I like to look at the optimistic side of life, but I am realistic enough to know that life is a complex matter.”

A lot of people tend to confuse optimism and idealism. They are not the same. One definition of idealism reads,” the practice of forming or pursuing ideals, especially unrealistically.”

I suppose I’ve been guilty of being an idealist in my younger years. I genuinely believed that I had a chance to be an Olympic swimmer. Even though I was very far from competing on that level, I thought I could do it if I believed and worked hard enough. In the end, I never came close. I learned that taking an honest assessment of one’s strengths and weaknesses is very important.

A successful optimist is realistic in their approach and hopeful and confident about the future. Often their optimism comes from their faith. Many studies have shown that being optimistic about the future predicts success. Those who are optimistic are overwhelmingly successful compared to those who are pessimistic.

A recent scientific study revealed that optimists live 11-15% longer than pessimists and are associated with better overall health.

My father, who started this column, was an optimist. I think about his life often and am amazed at his accomplishments. There is no way he could have done the things he did if he had a negative mindset. He remains an inspiration and a guiding light in my life.

Were you once optimistic but became pessimistic? Have you always been a pessimist but are unhappy and want more from life? Change your thinking, have some faith, and give optimism a chance.