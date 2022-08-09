TOBY MOORE: Organized planning

So far, we’ve discussed Desire, Faith, Specialized Knowledge, and Imagination as fundamental in your quest to accomplish your dream. Now we will move on to the fifth step, organized planning.

When you read that, you probably thought you must begin to think through a master plan to accomplish your objective. That’s true, but there is one essential component to organized planning often overlooked.

None of us have the education, experience, foresight, ability, creativity, capability, or knowledge to devise and carry out an organized plan ourselves.

Once you’ve done your best to invent an organized plan, it won’t be good enough. You must ally yourself with experts in every field you can identify to develop a flawless plan. You won’t be able to do it alone.

Do you have the legal knowledge to implement your plan, or will you need a legal advisor? Do you have the know-how to create a financial plan, or will you need a chief financial officer? Do you have the expertise to market yourself, your product, or your service? If not, then you’ll need a marketing expert. Do you have the technical knowledge to build what you need on the internet, or will you need to find someone who can create the website or platform you desire?

Sports stars, actors, and musicians have publicists, agents, managers, lawyers, coaches, trainers and a team. Nobody makes it happen on their own.

You may feel a bit overwhelmed. You may wonder how you can find the people necessary to accomplish your dream. The good news is that if you have the desire, faith, specialized knowledge, and imagination, a team will naturally start to coalesce around you.

A star athlete will have the team form around them because they are winning. An actor will have a team grow up around them because they are booking jobs. If you’re a CEO, your team will organically begin to develop if you’re aggressively moving the vision forward.

That doesn’t mean you won’t have to look for the right team members. You’ll probably need to create ads and search for the right job prospects.

Success will result from a team of people helping you push forward and break through barriers to overcome obstacles.

An organized plan always works better when implemented by a team of experts strategizing and creating a group-organized plan for success.

Once you have your team, you’ll need to communicate with them regularly. Keep them updated, informed, and in the loop. Share the good news so they stay motivated.

If they have advice, listen to them. If they have ideas, hear them out. Make them feel unique and special because they are. You need them. Promote peace, harmony, and unity amongst your alliance at all times.

Compensation is key. Often we will need to ask those around us to help for free initially, but that only lasts for so long. With desire, faith, specialized knowledge, and imagination, you will cause others to see and believe your vision for a time, but it won’t be enough to keep them around forever if they aren’t compensated fairly.

If you cannot pay them, you’ll need to ensure they have a future stake in the company. That could be a percentage of money earned or an equity share. You’ll need to balance giving too much and giving too little. Remember that having 10% of something is better than having 100% of nothing.

There will be failures; there will be people who drop out of your alliance. If you’re convinced of your success and don’t let it affect you, the next person who comes to replace them will often advance the vision much further than the last person ever could.

Developing an organized plan is crucial to accomplishing your dreams. To create the best plan, you’ll need a team of experts. Promote harmony and unity with them at all times. Give credit where credit is due, and realize your success will be a team effort.

Join me next week to read about the next step you’ll need to take to accomplish your dream.