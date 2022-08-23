TOBY MOORE: Persistence

If you've read the previous six weeks, you've read about six qualities you'll need to develop to accomplish your dream. The six qualities are desire, faith, specialized knowledge, imagination, organized planning and decision. The seventh is persistence.

There have been many books written on how to accomplish your dreams. I've always gravitated to “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. This book, written over 80 years ago, is one of the first books written in modern times that is an organized philosophy of success.

You may have realized I'm using this book as a guide to writing about the qualities you'll need to accomplish your dreams. The book discusses more qualities you'll need than I can write in this column. If you've never read it, I recommend you do.

Persistence is key to accomplishing your dreams, and everyone knows it. Doing it can be a bit tricky. There are so many things that can take you off track. You may lose the support of a friend or have a failure that makes you want to quit and take a break.

Sometimes when you experience a failure, you may tell yourself you need a little time off, and then suddenly, months and years pass, and you realize that you gave up.

When I wrote about the fourth quality, organized planning, I wrote about how you'll need a team of people to help you develop an organized plan. Napoleon Hill called this team of people, The Master Mind Alliance. We can call it your inner circle.

When you experience something negative that can make you want to quit, your inner circle will come to your aid! When you want to stop, you may express this emotion with your inner circle, and you'll find that they won't hear of it. They'll encourage you to get back in the saddle, that it's only a speed bump and that you're on the path to accomplishing great things!

You've probably heard it said that you would be like your five closest friends. It's essential to remember this when you consider that those within your inner circle will be the ones who can help pick you back up when you fall.

If your closest friends don't believe in your mission, it's a dangerous place to be. They can destroy your will to persist if you have the wrong inner circle. Are they critical of what you want to do? If so, you have the wrong team.

Make sure they have the same goals and priorities as you. If not, you may be in trouble because persistence can be difficult without the encouragement of those closest to you.

Keep in mind the first step! Desire. A strong desire can carry you through. How bad do you want it? Get fired up, and do what you must to reconnect to your desire when persistence is low. It might help to create a daily routine that keeps you hungry.

It's a fact of life that if you don't have persistence, you won't make it. There are too many things that will keep you down. We've all seen and heard of people who failed many times but always seemed able to get back to the top. That's called persistence.

Many tend to think that you only make it when you get a good break, and until your break comes, you haven't got a chance. This can be true, but most fail to realize that your break doesn't come unless you give it all you've got, go through the trials, and practice persistence.

Like all the qualities discussed in previous weeks, you can cultivate persistence. One of the best ways to develop persistence is to find your purpose. When you have a sense of purpose, you will have the endurance to persist. Why are you doing what you're doing? How is it connected to your greater purpose in life? Connect your dreams to your higher power and your higher purpose.

It's never easy, but where there is a will, there is a way. When you combine desire, faith, specialized knowledge, imagination, organized planning, decision and persistence, I believe you will accomplish your dreams.