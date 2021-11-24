TOBY MOORE: Reason we celebrate

During their first winter, they lost half of their numbers, including thirty women of childbearing age; only around fifty remained.

After the winter passed, a young Native American walked into their village and said, “Welcome!” His name was Samoset, and remarkably he spoke broken English! Samoset knew a Native American named Squanto who spoke English very well.

It turns out that Squanto was a Patuxet, spoke perfect English with a British accent. He was kidnapped by Captain Thomas Hunt in 1614 and sold as a slave to the Spanish. He was brought to Spain and eventually to England, where he may have met Pocahontas. Finally, he came back to his homeland, and to his horror, found the Patuxet people were wiped out by smallpox.

The pilgrims didn’t know how to survive in their new surroundings. If it had not been for the kindness and generosity of Squanto, who taught the pilgrims how to live off the land, they wouldn’t have made it through another winter. Imagine how grateful they were for Squanto; he was an answer to their prayers.

Squanto could have easily hated them and had them killed or let them die out of spite for being kidnapped by a British sea captain and sold into slavery, but instead, he had compassion and helped them; what a great man he was.