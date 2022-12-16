Toby Moore: Sacrifice

Everybody enjoys talking about being better because talking about it is easier than doing it.

To truly become better, we must be willing to sacrifice. The person you want to become will only come into existence once you sacrifice the person you no longer wish to be.

One definition says that “sacrifice” means “the surrender or destruction of something prized or desirable for the sake of something considered as having a higher or more pressing claim.”

Throughout my life, I’ve always struggled with my weight. I’ve tried almost every diet, and I’m happy to say that they all work. I’ve tried low-carb, low-fat, low-sugar, fasting, juicing, vegan, vegetarian, fruitarian, all-beef diet, intermittent fasting, and calorie counting. I lost weight while trying all of these plans.

Although they’ve all worked for me, they only worked in the short term. They didn’t work long-term because, eventually, I no longer wanted to abstain from certain foods that violated the tenets of the plan I was desperately trying to adhere to. In short, I stopped making the necessary sacrifices.

No matter what, my cravings for bad food eventually got the best of me.

Once I opened the floodgates, there was no stopping the torrent of bad food decisions that followed after.

When I was doing the low-fat plan, I eventually rolled through a KFC, got a bucket, and never looked back. When I was on the low-carb method, I soon discovered I had a new addiction to raw cookie dough that wouldn’t go away. When I was counting calories, one day, I just wanted to eat as much as possible and not know if I went past my calorie count; then, I just kept doing it.

I’m not here to endorse one weight loss plan over another, and I’m not here to give health advice. I am here to point out the commonality behind all of these plans.

The one thing that all of these plans have in common is they all require varying degrees of sacrifice. For most of us, if we’re going to lose weight, we have to make sacrifices.

If you are on a low-carb diet, you’ll have to sacrifice the bread, the sugars, and all the delicious starchy-fried things.

If you’re on a low-fat diet, you’ll have to sacrifice fast food and embrace a life of celery and cauliflower. Mmmmm!

If you’re going to lose weight by being vegan, you’ll have to sacrifice all animal-made products and learn to enjoy some avocado toast instead.

If you want results, you have to sacrifice. How are you going to lose weight without feeling hungry some of the time?

I’ve heard of diet plans where being hungry isn’t a part of the deal, but most of us who’ve gone on diets would agree there is no such thing as losing weight without feeling hungry at least some of the time.

Even when the plan allows me to gorge on bacon and ribeyes all day, I eventually feel like there’s a hole in my stomach that not even bacon can fill.

Does change always require sacrifice?

What about accomplishing your dreams? Can you achieve them without sacrifice?

What will you have to sacrifice if you want to build a business but also work a full-time job?

Want a promotion at work? Would you like a better relationship with your family? What will you have to sacrifice?

Are you thinking of starting a family? What will you have to sacrifice?

What will you sacrifice to get rid of your debt, addiction, and negative thought patterns?

Many have sacrificed their own lives to change the world.

Although the modern world has produced products that can make sacrificing easier, there is still no magic pill you can take that gives you a perfect life without sacrificing anything.

How great a sacrifice must you make?

I’ll leave you with a quote by a pioneer in the self-help movement James Allen, “He who would accomplish little must sacrifice little; he who would achieve much must sacrifice much; he who would attain highly must sacrifice greatly.”