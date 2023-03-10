After years of taking acting classes, I learned something interesting from one of my teachers: Begging for approval from the director is a big no-no.

Many new actors are in a state of constant worry about whether or not their performance will be well-received. But my teacher emphasized that a film or theater director has no time to indulge and reassure every actor.

Instead, my teacher taught us that if the director says nothing, they are satisfied with our performance.

It’s tempting to seek validation from the director, but it’s unnecessary. If they don’t criticize your performance or give you notes, move on to the next scene.

Experts say that validation-seeking behavior stems from low self-esteem.

Some are addicted to it. They cannot function unless someone tells them how great they are.

I’ve always been fascinated by the world of startups, especially in the tech industry. A close friend of mine is a founder of a tech startup looking to revolutionize the way we use blockchain, and while she loves what she does, her coworker is ruining the experience for her.

This coworker is utterly addicted to verbal validation and recognition from the company’s founders and everyone else. If he doesn’t receive constant praise, he becomes depressed; Even worse, if someone criticizes him, he completely unravels.

She cannot just focus on her duties; she must also take on the daily task of building him up and managing his emotions. It’s incredibly exhausting for her and negatively impacts her mental health.

Essentially, he’s letting others dictate his self-worth.

I know it’s hard to believe, but not everyone will like you, and not everyone jumps for joy when you walk into a room.

We all need validation, but sometimes we need to learn to validate ourselves; our true self-worth comes from within.

When I began writing this column, putting my opinions out there for the world to see was unnerving, and sometimes I get negative feedback!

I listen to the feedback with an open mind, but I also realize that no matter what I do, some people aren’t going to like what I have to say. Ultimately, my sense of validation comes from within. I cannot let outside opinions bring me down or define my worth.

Mark Twain said, “A person cannot be comfortable without their own approval.”

If you always do your best, practicing self-validation is much easier because you can compare yourself to how you were yesterday rather than comparing yourself to someone else. If you’re making progress, you will feel good about yourself.

I’ve spent years building my business and learned that no matter how hard I try, I’ll never be able to please everyone. The whole point of my business is to solve problems for filmmakers, and for the most part, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Filmmakers worldwide have enthusiastically uploaded their films and expressed excitement for what we’re trying to create. But occasionally, I come across someone who despises what I’m doing.

These individuals will attack me on social media and make a big scene about how much they hate what I’m doing and expect us to fail.

If I let their negativity and criticism get to me, I’d never be able to follow the dream in my heart. It’s important to remember that not everyone will love what you’re doing.

Eleanor Roosevelt said, “Do what you feel in your heart to be right, for you will be criticized anyway.”

Your self-worth should come from within, not from the opinions of others.

Whatever dream you’re trying to pursue, it’s essential to understand that as long as you stay true to yourself and follow your passion, the rest will fall into place.

Many of the most incredible people in history were criticized and attacked by the majority, but they stayed true to their vision and changed the world. So don’t be afraid to go against the grain and be true to yourself, even if it means standing alone.

Next time you’re feeling needy, remember that you don’t need the validation of others to follow your destiny. Trust yourself. Measure your progress by how far you have come, not by how far you have to go compared to others.