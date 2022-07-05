TOBY MOORE: Semmelweis

When trying to make a positive change in the world, you may sometimes encounter resistance. The opposition will usually come from those who cannot understand your vision. They may spread rumors, lies, and false accusations. They may ridicule and make fun of you, and your reputation may suffer.

When this happens, don’t be discouraged; be joyful. These types of people wouldn’t give you the time of day unless they knew you were about to do something extraordinary.

Throughout history, those who tried to make a difference almost always faced incredible odds. When you find yourself in this position, take the high road, and stay persistent.

In the mid-1840s, Ignaz Semmelweis, a Hungarian physician practicing medicine in Vienna, Austria, found himself up against fierce opposition.

Some historians say, in 19th-century Vienna, it was safer for a woman to give birth in the streets than in a maternity ward. The statistics showed that 18% of childbirths ended in death for the child, and often the mother when assisted by a male doctor. The prevailing theory in those days was that children were naturally shy around male doctors, and the shyness resulted in their death.

During this time, Ignaz Semmelweis was in charge of two maternity clinics. One clinic was also a medical school where doctors taught medical students many different aspects of health care. They learned how to assist in childbirth, do an autopsy, and much more. The other clinic was for women who couldn’t afford actual medical practitioners. This second clinic was staffed mainly with midwives.

Oddly, it was the second clinic that pregnant women tried to gain entrance. The clinic run by midwives had a much higher chance of survival than the first one run by doctors and medical students.

Semmelweis was desperate to find a reason why this was the case. Over time, he began to notice that doctors and students in the first clinic often went to assist in childbirth right after performing an autopsy.

He suspected that the doctors and students were covered in the disease of the dead. At this point, germ theory had yet to be developed. It was thought by most that foul odors and evil spirits were the cause of disease and death.

Semmelweis suggested that doctors and students wash their hands for thirty seconds in a chlorinated lime solution after performing an autopsy before assisting in childbirth.

Right away, his recommendation was met with scorn. He was ridiculed and mocked. The medical community was offended by the notion that their hands weren’t clean enough and could be the possible cause of the excess mortality rate.

Despite much opposition, for a time, he successfully implemented the practice of handwashing at his clinic, which cut the mortality rates down to 1%. Although handwashing profoundly reduced mortality rates, Semmelweis couldn’t articulate why.

The medical community at large resoundingly rejected his ideas. Even some of the doctors in his clinic opted not to believe handwashing had any effect. One doctor claimed that they shouldn’t have to wash their hands because doctors are gentlemen.

Soon, two doctors from his maternity clinic banded together and had him thrown out. Without his status as a physician in the ward, he had no credibility. With his reputation destroyed, he increasingly became more and more outspoken. Sadly, very few in the medical community would listen.

Some physicians, who practiced hygiene before Semmelweis, became so offended that they stopped washing their hands altogether. Mortality rates tripled as a direct consequence.

In the face of rejection, he increasingly became more and more outspoken. Doctors across the continent mocked him and thought he was a buffoon.

It wasn’t until two decades later that doctors began to realize he was right and his reputation restored. Thanks to people like Semmelweis, handwashing in medical facilities is an utmost priority. Millions of lives have been saved as a result.

You will encounter opposition when you’re trying to make the world a better place. Maintain your faith, keep your vision, and do the right thing. You never know what could happen; like Semmelweis, you might end up saving the lives of millions.