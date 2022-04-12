TOBY MOORE: Shackleton

When you’re on a mission to accomplish your dream, you’ll sail through vicious storms. Waves will be high, and winds strong. When this happens, you must endure with a positive attitude.

Ernest Shackleton, a born adventurer, tried three times to get to the South Pole. He failed twice, but Shackleton was optimistic to the core. His third journey was legendary.

We can learn much from studying Ernest Shackleton’s third trip to Antarctica.

In 1914 Shackleton left England with twenty-seven men, bound for the South Pole aboard his ship “Endurance.”They were aware that they might never return, but Shackleton’s enthusiasm was so powerful they couldn’t help but believe in their success.

They began their approach to Antarctica in dangerous waters. Whalers warned them not to proceed, but Shackleton staked everything on this mission; it was his last chance to achieve his dream.

They had to navigate through one thousand miles of thick ice fields. After six weeks, they were only one day away from Antarctica.

Suddenly, the sea froze around them; they could not move in any direction. The crew was troubled, but this is when Shackleton showed his greatness. He didn’t show the slightest sign of disappointment. He calmly told them they must stay for the winter, never losing his optimism.

“Difficulties are just things to overcome,” said Shackleton.

After ten months, their ship sank. They were now living on shifting ice, with a fraction of their supplies and three lifeboats.

Forces beyond your control will try to shatter your determination. You must stay optimistic.

Shackleton recognized he wouldn’t accomplish his dream. He changed his plan to achieve something more purposeful, to bring all his men home alive.

If you must retreat from your dream, you can transform it into something more meaningful.

Melting ice eventually forced them into their boats. Searching for a distant island and altering course for another, morale was low, and death seemed inevitable. One sailor marveled, “Shackleton never appears to be anything but the acme of good humor and hopefulness; he is one of the greatest optimists living!”

Some thought he was foolish, a blind optimist who falsely thought everything would be alright. Shackleton maintained his faith even when fiercely preventing a mutiny with his revolver.

At night they slept on icebergs. One night the ice split open, and a man fell in; risking his life, Shackleton was quick to pull him back.

They suffered constant storms, frostbite, frozen clothing, little food, and killer whales. The men broke down and wept, only able to continue because of Shackleton’s sheer will. He never said a negative word; he always maintained every one of them would reach safety!

Eventually, they found their island. The island had no supplies; there was no chance of rescue. Undaunted, Shackleton chose six men and set out for help eight hundred miles away through the world’s roughest ocean, promising to come back and rescue the rest.

Soon the water was pouring into their boat. Around the clock, they bailed out water and worked the sails. Wave after wave almost flipped them into the icy waters. When all seemed lost, Shackleton demanded they be cheerful. Often, they whistled and sang songs in defiance of the terrible conditions.

Miraculously they made it through seventeen days of violent storms to land on the wrong side of the island. Knowing they couldn’t survive another day on the water, and with three of his men almost dead. He hatched a plan to climb through the icy mountains twenty-two miles to the other side.

They didn’t have the proper equipment; and twisted screws from their boat into the bottom of their shoes for traction. They went into the mountains, walking through ice fields, jumping crevasses fifty feet deep as they made their way. One slip would end them. Through it all, they never said one negative word, never one complaint. Thirty-six hours later, they reached a whaling station. Shackleton was true to his word. He went back and rescued every man.

Like Shackleton, when you find yourself in desperate circumstances, keep an attitude of optimism, knowing you’ll come out on the other side better than before. Any negative thought, word, or action could make the difference between life or death.