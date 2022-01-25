TOBY MOORE: Signs & Visions

In the mid-1400s in France, Joan of Arc, a teenage woman who was continually engaged in prayer, began hearing what she said were the voices of angels, which she called her “counsels.” She claimed that the Archangel Michael told her that God had given her a critical mission that would involve the fate of France.

Michael told her she was needed to help expel France’s enemies, the English, and install Charles VII as the rightful King. In her visions, Joan was instructed to meet with Charles the VII.

After many failed attempts, she finally gained entrance to Charles VII court and promised him that she would soon witness Charles crowned the King of France. Against his better judgment, Charles gave Joan armor, weapons, a horse, and a whole army to lead. After leading her soldiers into many swift battles and helping to strategize with French military commanders, the English were expelled from France. Charles VII did become King just as Joan said he would, and this all occurred before Joan’s 19th birthday.

In 1829 a former congressman from Tennessee, Sam Houston.