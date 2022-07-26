Toby Moore: Specialized knowledge

Last two weeks, I wrote about two essential characteristics you must have if you’re going to accomplish your dreams. The first is desire; you must possess a burning desire to achieve your goals. Secondly, you must have faith. Without faith, your dreams will become nothing and fade away.

Specialized knowledge is the third most vital thing you must have at your command when wanting to accomplish your goals. It’s one thing to have generalized knowledge that can help you win a game of Trivial Pursuit, and it’s a whole other thing to have specialized knowledge of a specific industry or problem you’d like to solve.

Maybe you want to land a great job. You can do that; it will take desire, faith, and specialized knowledge. Can you imagine an electrician that doesn’t know about electricity or a surgeon that has never learned about surgery?

If your objective is to be a pro athlete, you must have specialized knowledge of the game, the technique, and the tactics it takes to win.

If your goal is to be an actor, you must study the great actors, attend acting classes, and read acting books. You’ll need to learn to express yourself through voice and emotion at the right moments to enhance your performance and move your audience.

You will need specialized knowledge if you want to own a successful business. You’ll have to study all the problems and become an expert on how to solve them.

We’ve all heard it said that “Knowledge is Power.” This is true on some level, but specialized knowledge gives you the edge and enables you to cut right to the heart of the issue and provide the solution.

Generalized knowledge will probably never bring you to accomplish your dreams unless your dream is to star on an episode of Jeopardy!

Don’t get me wrong; generalized knowledge is good, but specialized knowledge, directed intelligently, will be a major factor that will bring you to where you want to be.

How can you gain specialized knowledge? There are all kinds of ways to acquire specialized knowledge.

One way to gain specialized knowledge is by placing yourself in a job that will help you learn the expertise. You can start by being an intern or beginning an apprenticeship,

While building my company, I learned that I must learn web development and computer languages.

I have always been more of an artistic thinker, and I don’t consider myself to have the mind of an engineer.

One day I was faced with the fact that I might never accomplish my dream if I didn’t learn how to code with computer languages. I wasn’t interested in coding, but I knew I had to do it.

It was one of the biggest challenges in my life to graduate. I didn’t have the passion for web development, but I did have the passion for accomplishing my dream, and that desire and faith carried me through, helped me to attend every class, and put in the extra hours to graduate.

If you don’t have the resources to attend a university, there are usually enough free or cheap online resources and books to give you everything you need to know. If you have enough desire and faith, you’ll search out and learn the knowledge wherever it is.

Of course, we also learn by experience; sometimes, there is no better teacher than life itself.

Pursuing specialized knowledge in your chosen calling will never end. It’s a pursuit that can take a lifetime. There is always something to learn, and successful people in all industries never stop acquiring specialized knowledge.

Sometimes desire comes first, and at other times it will be specialized knowledge that propels you to know how to solve a particular problem, which may fill you with a new desire.

Sometimes special knowledge may precede desire. I’ve found no exact path to getting where you want to go; it will be different for everyone. Whatever the case, specialized knowledge is key to accomplishing your objective.

What comes next?

Tune in next week to learn about the fourth attribute that you’ll need to accomplish your dream: Imagination.