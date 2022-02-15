TOBY MOORE: Switch your focus

I talked to a close friend the other day, and when I asked him how he was doing, he declared, “I’m terrible.” He went on to say how awful his life was. It didn’t matter what he talked about; he had a negative take on it. I asked him if he was pursuing his dreams, and his response was, “I don’t have time.” he proceeded to give me a list of excuses as to why he wasn’t able to follow his dreams and pursue anything worthwhile. He felt trapped; he felt like he was going nowhere.

I just listened and tried to share a few laughs. I’ve learned that people don’t always want a pep talk; some people want to be in a dark place, and any positive thought to the contrary seems like a fairy tale.

When he described his life, I saw all the reasons why his situation was perfect to follow his dreams, but he could only see why it wasn’t. Granted, I’m not in his shoes, and I’ll never know what he’s going through. While that is true, we only need to look at history to see that people have lived in much worse situations than most modern-day Americans and still have gone on to achieve unbelievable victories.

It boils down to what you concentrate on and what you think about most.