TOBY MOORE: Take the risk

I encourage people to follow their dreams.

Following my dreams has been the single most excellent motivator in my life; it’s what gets me out of bed in the morning. My biggest dream I am still chasing today, although life has brought me to a place where I’m chasing it most unusually and uniquely, I’m more convinced of my destiny than ever before.

Dreams can change; old dreams can be replaced with new ones. If you didn’t pursue a goal earlier in life, it’s never too late to follow the same one or a new one now. I say go for it, and you’ll find that doors will open; you’ll be presented with opportunities you would never have had if you played it safe instead.

Through the years, I’ve often wondered why everyone doesn’t chase after their dreams. Is it because they don’t have them? Is it because they don’t believe it’s possible to achieve them?

I’ve heard people describe their dream as a pipe dream, defined in the dictionary as an unattainable hope or plan. I guess they say that because, at the outset, they told themselves it wasn’t possible, or maybe they tried, gave up, and decided it wasn’t meant to happen.