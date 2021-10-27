TOBY MOORE: Ten years from now

When my dad told me four years ago, he was going to be a syndicated columnist. I gave it little thought. I had confidence that he could do anything he wanted.

I didn’t know much about his column. He was calling it Positively Speaking! and it was about having a positive mindset. That was nothing new to me; as far back as I can remember, he promoted thinking positively. He was a motivational speaker for a time.

I was a busy kid and was involved in many different sports. Whenever my dad drove me to practice, he’d pop in a cassette tape or a CD, and we listened to Zig Ziglar, Tony Robbins, Jim Rohn, Norman Vincent Peale, Napoleon Hill, and many more. I would’ve rather listened to some 80’s hair bands instead; I pretended not to hear, but I was listening.

As I grew older, I began to listen to them myself. In college, I was reading the books I’d heard about in the car with my dad.

He was a big thinker - he taught me that anything was possible as long as I believed and worked hard.

It’s been three months since he passed away. He always kept a positive attitude about dying. If you were a fan of his columns, you probably remember that he didn’t accept that he would die soon. He planned on living a few years longer.