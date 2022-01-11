TOBY MOORE: The Gateway Process - pt. 1

Robert Monroe formed a division inside his company to further study this phenomenon. The research continued for many years until, in 1962, he renamed his company to The Monroe Institute. The Gateway Process is a technique developed by The Monroe Institute, which recorded a series of audiotapes on practicing this technique.

According to this document, “The Gateway Experience is a training system designed to bring enhanced strength, focus, and coherence to … brainwave output between the right and left hemispheres, moving it outside the physical sphere… to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space.”

Wayne partnered with several different people to produce the report, including Itzhak Bentov, an American-Israeli scientist who helped pioneer the biomedical engineering industry.

From the outset, Wayne felt it was important to tell his Commander that it is his opinion that after having completed the analysis to point out that his conclusions “do not do violence to the fundamental eastern or western belief systems.”