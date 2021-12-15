TOBY MOORE: Use your words

Some of you may have gone through life feeling like a loser because that’s what you were told at home. I think we’re all born to win in our own way. It’s never too late to change what you’re telling yourself.

I learned in college that it doesn’t matter what other people say or think about you. What matters is what you think and say about yourself.

When I became an actor, I was surrounded by people who were more talented than me. I had never acted before, and it took me a few years to get the hang of it. I remember hearing how some people in my classes thought I was a terrible actor. It was a massive blow to my ego, but rather than telling myself, “I’m a terrible actor, I’ll never get better.” I told myself, “I will become a talented actor; they don’t determine how good of an actor I will become - I do.” No matter how insecure I felt, I kept telling myself, “I will become a talented actor!” For all the roles that I’ve booked on TV, Film and the Stage, I’ve never received a bad review.

I used to hear a former co-worker tell herself, “I’m so stupid!” whenever she did something wrong. Interestingly, I never heard her say, “I’m so intelligent!!” when she did something right.