TOBY MOORE: Why are you the way you are?

What is a feeling? A feeling is produced by a neurochemical or a blend of neurochemicals called peptides.

What causes the peptides to be produced by the brain? Generally speaking, it’s the thoughts you think. Every thought produces a peptide or a blend of peptides which cause you to have feelings.

Feelings are the byproduct of a chemical reaction that starts with a single thought.

In the book Evolve your Brain Joe Dispenza says, “Conscious thoughts, repeated often enough, become unconscious thinking.”

Most people meditate on the same thought patterns for so long they program their brain to produce a blend of peptides unconsciously without even thinking about it, these peptides cause them to feel a certain way.

Even when a pattern of thinking causes a person pain, it’s difficult for them to change; oftentimes it’s because they are addicted to their emotions. This is a major reason most people find changing their thought patterns impossibly difficult.