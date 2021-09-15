TOBY MOORE: Worries

Drugs and alcohol sometimes become the temporary solution; Waking up with a hangover, but the problem is still there.

Some might turn to healthier solutions like exercise, prayer, and meditation to calm the worried mind.

Napoleon Hill said, “Worry is a state of mind based upon fear. It works slowly, but persistently. It is insidious and subtle. Step by step it “digs itself in” until it paralyzes one’s reasoning faculty, destroys self-confidence and initiative. Worry is a form of sustained fear caused by indecision; therefore, it is a state of mind which can be controlled.”

I believe Napoleon Hill was correct. Worry is based on fear; it paralyzes our reasoning faculty, destroys our initiative, it’s caused by indecision, and therefore it is a state of mind that can be controlled.

How can we control it? According to Napoleon Hill, worry is caused by indecision. The proper response to anxiety might then be to decide on a course of action. We need to remove the hesitation and choose! Sometimes just figuring out what path to take is all that’s necessary to stop the worry.

What if you’re having trouble deciding what to do? Talk to your friends, get advice, pray, meditate, think it over. If you’re focused on what path you need to take, an answer will come.