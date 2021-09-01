TOBY MOORE: You are not your past

Many people feel like they can’t have the life they want because of their past limitations or failures.

Maybe your family wasn’t there for you; you didn’t get the proper education, you’ve been fired from multiple jobs, or mistreated in relationships.

Many things aren’t fair and can cause a chain reaction of events that may take us far off course. There are also many bad choices we make, and as a result, we end up missing out on the life we want.

You may have made mistakes, gotten into trouble, fired from a job, lost a relationship, but that doesn’t mean it always has to be that way.

George Washington Carver said, “Where there is no vision, there is no hope.”

I agree with his quote completely. George Washington Carver was a more brilliant man than I will ever be. For today’s column, I would like to modify the selection to say, “Where there is no positive vision of the future, there is no hope.”

It seems most people’s vision of the future is dictated by the failures and limitations of their past, and therefore, they do have a vision, but it’s a negative one.