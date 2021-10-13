TOBY MOORE: 'You can't win an argument'

Of course, you can win an argument. You can shoot holes in your friend’s viewpoint and burn all their logic to the ground. You can show them facts and figures and walk away feeling like you just won a significant debate, thinking proudly to yourself, “I showed them a thing or two!” What you don’t realize is that you lost.

Benjamin Franklin said, “if you argue, rankle, and contradict, you may achieve a victory sometimes, but it will be an empty victory because you will never get your opponent’s goodwill.”

What’s more important? Keeping your friendship intact or boosting your ego?

As the old saying goes, “you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.” Some of us have to learn the hard way; I know I have.

I’ve lost friends due to arguing, but I never intended it to be that way. I guess that’s called “unintended consequences.” I think about them a lot and wish I would have just asked them how their family was doing or what was new in their life.