I know a 92-year-old doctor who stays just as busy and motivated as a young man 60 years younger. He stays up late into the night writing research papers for publication. He's had many successful inventions and patents, continually working on new projects, and never thinks of his age as a hindrance to achieving his goals.

I've heard people say about him, "What does he have to prove? He should just retire.;"

But the answer is clear — he simply cannot. Undeterred by the passing years, his spirit remains as youthful and exuberant as ever. He has a young mind.

As time marches on, we find ourselves grappling with the impact of age on our lives. Society conditions us that we should fear the passing years. Painting a picture of wrinkles, aches, and pains spelling the end of youth.

We hear people use their age as a reason they cannot live the life they want, "I'm too old!. I can't do that. I'm barely holding on!."

But is age truly an enemy, or is it an ally? The answer lies in how we perceive our journey through life.

Look at the bright side of aging and recognize you've come a long way. You've journeyed far and wide, gathering a treasure trove of insight and strength and learning valuable skills and strategies. You're older, but you're also wiser. Wisdom is something that only time can bestow; embrace it.

You may have thought you were supposed to accomplish your dream when you were younger, but now you're older. Is the dream still waiting, calling for you to seize it? Now, you're better equipped and ready.

Just because our bodies have aged doesn't mean we have to be old in our thinking. Think of the doctor I mentioned above; he has a young mind and is still optimistic, passionately following his dreams, even after all these years.

The fact is, we can accomplish big things at any age.

A youthful mind has a sense of wonder and enthusiasm. A positive attitude is crucial for cultivating a young mind. How can you feel wonder and enthusiasm without a positive mindset?

A youthful mind is continually growing and willing to learn. Have you stopped learning and growing? You must have a growth mindset. Embrace the idea that you can continuously learn, grow, and evolve; at any age.

A youthful mind is unafraid to take risks, embrace change, and chase its dreams. It sees challenges as opportunities to grow rather than roadblocks and, stays flexible, can always learn new things.

Keeping a youthful mind in your later years is key to accomplishing your dreams late in life.

One man's life was marked by a string of failures. He couldn't hold down a job, failed as a lawyer, and even attempted suicide but failed at that too. His dream of running a successful restaurant also fell through when it didn't take off.

At the age of 65, he felt alone and defeated, sitting down to write his will while dwelling on all his hardships.

But something rose inside of him, a flicker of hope, and he decided that he was going to make something of himself. He had a clear vision of franchising his chicken recipe, a plan to drive to as many restaurants as he could, live out of his car, clean up at gas stations, and live that lifestyle until he found a partner to franchise this new business.

With just $105 from his first social security check, he traveled across the country, going from restaurant to restaurant, peddling his fried chicken technique in an attempt to sell his franchise.

After 1000 failed attempts, he stayed focused, never losing sight of his goal. In time, Colonel Sanders found a partner. His restaurant was eventually almost worth $1 billion — now world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken.

As Sanders once said, "I just say that the moral of my life is don't quit at age 65; maybe your boat hasn't come in yet. Mine hadn't."

Remember that success is not just for young bodies but, more frequently, for those with young minds. And there is always time to chase your dreams. Keep pushing forward, keep trying, and never give up.