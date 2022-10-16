Vote supporting aquatic center fiscally responsible way to meet regional need

Scottsbluff voters have the opportunity on Nov. 8 to improve the quality of life in Scottsbluff for many years to come by voting yes for an additional half-cent sales tax to fund a new community aquatics center.

Our community needs a new aquatics center that is open year-round. An aquatics center that has features for kids, families, adults and senior citizens. An aquatics center that can attract tourism dollars to the community and give area youth a training facility for water sports. An aquatics center that can teach our kids how to swim and prevent drowning. The current proposal for a half-cent sales tax to fund a new aquatics center is the best way to achieve a new aquatics center for our community.

Existing aquatics facilities are aging and will require significant and expensive repairs in the coming years. The costs to build an aquatics center are significant with limited existing government tax revenue.

A half-cent sales tax is an equitable tax as the tax is only collected when an individual makes the decision to purchase an item that is subject to sales tax (not food, for example). Since Scottsbluff has a significant amount of shoppers from outside Scottsbluff, a very significant percentage of sales tax is paid by individuals from outside the City of Scottsbluff. How could we better pay for a community aquatics center than to spread out the cost over all of the people that shop in Scottsbluff over the next 10 years.

This project provides a fiscally responsible and sustainable way to meet the aquatics needs of the community through partnerships. Operations will be funded through annual contributions from the three key community partners, the City of Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff Public Schools and the Scottsbluff Family YMCA, as well as usage fees. The project plan includes regular maintenance and budgeting for operational expenses. One shared facility will require less staffing and will operate a maximum efficiency.

Early in 2022, our citizen-led group — Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics — gathered community input through a variety of forums including a survey and several public town hall meetings. Through that process, the opinions, feedback and thoughts of more than 1,000 community members were included in determining many aspects of a community aquatics center.

Primary features of a new aquatics center would include an eight-lane competition/lap pool, therapy pool, zero-depth entry, water slides, and many more fun family-friendly features. One of the most important features is that the facility will be open year-round enabling members of the community to enjoy aquatics at all times of the year and not just for 10 weeks during the summer.

A new aquatics center would bring tourism to the area and would cement Scottsbluff’s status as a hub of activity for the Nebraska Panhandle. Instead of Panhandle residents traveling to neighboring states to visit aquatics centers for family fun, they would come to Scottsbluff.

Local and regional swim meets could also be held at the competition pool. The facility would help attract prospective people thinking about moving to Scottsbluff. An aquatics center would also provide an excellent facility for local youth to hone their swimming and diving skills for high school or collegiate competitions. Currently, several students from the Scottsbluff/Gering SeaCats qualify for Nebraska High School State Swimming & Diving Championships every year. Imagine the possibilities if they were practicing in a regulation-length, brand-new competition pool at the community aquatics center.

A public aquatics center is vital for teaching people of all ages how to swim. Water safety and drowning prevention is a critical life skill for our citizens. In addition, an aquatics center would be used for fire/police department and other public safety official water-related trainings.

This project can be a model for our region and state of how public and private entities can come together to build a facility that can meet the needs of the public better than any one entity can do alone. Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics. Vote Yes for a healthy community.