Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment requiring voter ID in our state. I have supported voter ID for many years, and I supported our state constitutional amendment. As the amendment requires, the Unicameral has established rules for presenting a valid photo ID before voting.

Voter ID will be in effect for statewide elections in 2024.

Voters who go to the polls or who vote early at their county clerk or election commissioner’s office will be required to present a Nebraska driver’s license or state ID, or some other approved form of photo identification.

Voters who vote early by mail or drop box will write down their driver’s license or state ID number on the envelope. The envelope flap will cover this information so that it can’t be seen until the envelope is opened by an election worker. Those who use another form of approved photo ID will enclose a copy.

We estimate that 97 or 98 percent of registered voters already have state-issued photo IDs. The new statute provides for other forms of photo IDs for those who don’t have state issued photo IDs. The statute also makes provision for voters who have a religious objection to having a photo ID or who have some other defined impediment to obtaining a photo ID. These exceptions are required by federal law.

The new statute also provides for additional citizenship checks in connection with voter registration, a process that the Secretary of State’s office already had begun.

In the coming months, our office will provide an extensive education campaign for voters so that Nebraska voters are fully informed about the new requirements.

The statute enacted by the legislature was supported by 92 of our 93 county clerks and election commissioners, and they are ready to put voter ID into effect. So is our office. With voter ID, Nebraska joins many other states in providing this additional layer of security for our elections.