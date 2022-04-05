Editorial cartoon Benson

Catch the latest in Opinion
My husband and I and our friend Linda were in the airport, planning to get dinner (I wanted calamari) before Linda’s flight left Monterey for …
Q. If you go to the hospital after a sexual assault, do you have to make a report to police?
President Joe Biden set off international alarms over the weekend when he committed the United States to the goal of regime change in Russia. …
Readers are quite interested in opinions from your other readers of the Star-Herald, given the state of current local, national and world situations.
Reaping has such a powerful impact on our daily lives.
Today (Friday), we completed day 52 of our 60-day session. With time growing shorter, so are tempers. I do not think I have ever seen this man…
According to a new Bloomberg Economics analysis, the average American family will spend an additional $5,200 this year because of our record-h…
An enormous amount of effort and planning went into crafting a single coherent message, and in one instant it was all for naught. I’m not talk…
Byron York’s partisan column in the Star Herald (3-5-22) had only one sentence I really liked: “Joe Biden is still Joe Biden.” Thank goodness …
A local commissioner is urging readers to contact their senator to urge them to support R263CA, which is a legislative resolution to put on the November ballot an amendment to the Nebraska Constitution which would prohibit the State from imposing a mandate without properly funding it.
