Editorial cartoon for 03-13

I’m against the new proposal for an aquatic center. Here’s why. The last story in the Star Herald told stories of the old Splash, Westmoor poo…
Are we merely floating through space on a rock in which powerful forces dominate us and leave us powerless to pursue our destiny? Do our thoug…
In “The Sun Also Rises,” Ernest Hemingway famously answered the question “How did you go bankrupt?”
This week President Biden delivered his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. While I went into the evening open to…
The vicious and unprovoked Russian assault on Ukraine should not be a time to play politics. And it’s heartening to see that few Washington po…
Whenever gasoline prices spike, commentators turn theatrical with emotional talk of “pain at the gas pump.” An analyst for CNN just went furth…
In a Veteran’s Day article Adrian Smith said “It is a privilege to represent the men and women in uniform from the Third District to ...... en…
Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."
It’s been just two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, but it feels like months. During that time, we’ve all gotten to know Ukrainian Presiden…
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
