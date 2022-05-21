EDITORIAL CARTOON: Joe Heller, May 22

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Americans are now entering uncharted, revolutionary territory. They may witness things over the next five months that once would have seemed u…
When I look back at my memories of the old Westmoor Swimming Pool and the Splash Arena in Scottsbluff, I reflect on learning to swim as a youn…
One of the mysteries of the Hunter Biden matter is how the president’s son, with no obvious sources of income, manages to maintain a grand lif…
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said something interesting while campaigning for Dave McCormick, one of the contenders for the GOP nomination to replac…
In the 49 years since the Roe v. Wade decision, the pro-life movement has displayed remarkable commitment and resolve. Decades of steady, gras…
It has been a hard couple of years for all of us.
In 2018, the commissioners received a 38% increase in compensation on the reasoning that they were not equal in pay with counties of comparabl…
There’s a traffic light … The passenger (my bride of 56 years, 10 months and 26 days) loudly proclaims, “It’s GREEN! You can GO now!”
Irony doesn’t begin to explain why pro-choice activists chose Mother’s Day weekend to picket the homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Ju…
There was a time when spending big at a swank restaurant would be regarded as an occasion requiring dress-up. Then the slob culture took over …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.