EDITORIAL CARTOON: Joe Heller

For many Nebraskans, Lent means two things: a time for personal reflection, and a time for weekly fish fries.
Politicians on both sides of the aisle need to wake up and realize that “Joe six pack” is not dumb.
There is a consensus that the Democratic Party is in trouble with midterm elections seven months away. The polls say it, the issues say it and…
When the Apostle Paul was imprisoned in Rome and couldn’t go anywhere or do much of anything, he wrote a letter to the church at Colossae inst…
Q. If you go to the hospital after a sexual assault, do you have to make a report to police?
Although I work hard for my clients, I am pretty casual as they design their recovery and choose their ultimate outcome for their lives. After…
Out in the garage, my husband is playing his bass. I’m in the living room working on a column. He thinks I don’t hear him, but I do. Nothing i…
President Joe Biden seems intent on easing entry into the United States at the politically worst possible time. It’s not impossible that he ha…
I’m a big fan of 4-H — Head, Heart Hands and Health.
