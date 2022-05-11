EDITORIAL CARTOON: Lisa Benson May 12

Catch the latest in Opinion
Nebraskans have long been strong supporters of the right to keep and bear arms. Nearly 85 years after it was enshrined in the Second Amendment…
Title Express Service would like to take this opportunity to endorse Jean Bauer for the office of the Scotts Bluff County Register of Deeds.
In 2018, the commissioners received a 38% increase in compensation on the reasoning that they were not equal in pay with counties of comparabl…
The demolition of Roe v. Wade began long before now. It started in 2016, when Sen. Bernie Sanders and his left-wing followers destroyed the ca…
To the voters of Scotts Bluff County,
Why did the chicken cross the road? Probably to get to somewhere where it’s still safe from the bird flu. The avian (bird) flu has come to Neb…
Happy Mother’s Day to all women. As a dad myself, I say thanks for all you do.
It was wonderful to be reminded recently that kindness in western Nebraska. As I was waiting on my electric cart to check out a local grocery …
I do not believe that anyone looks forward to paying taxes, me included. But in a more complete understanding paying taxes is a privilege to l…
I would not vote for Robin Stevens for Nebraska Board of Education. Months ago, I had the opportunity to have contact with him several times o…
