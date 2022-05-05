EDITORIAL CARTOON: Lisa Benson May 6

Catch the latest in Opinion
To the voters of Scotts Bluff County,
Title Express Service would like to take this opportunity to endorse Jean Bauer for the office of the Scotts Bluff County Register of Deeds.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The recklessness with which the U.S. and its NATO allies are flooding a chaotic Ukraine with weapons suggests th…
I am voting for Angie Hernandez, Republican candidate for Register of Deeds, Scotts Bluff County.
All I know for sure is they were not mine.
Spring is here, or is it? The weather makes it hard to tell some days. As usual the warm weather brings more people outside for activities suc…
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is vowing to reform the social media platform. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter…
"If Black lives truly matter, we need to look askance at cigarettes, which disproportionately kill Black people."
The letter from Ron Studnicka in Wednesday’s Star-Herald (April 27 edition, “Reader: Fear-mongering at play on 30x30 plan”), is point on. I ha…
