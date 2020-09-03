EDITORIAL CARTOON: Lisa Benson Sep 3, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Only $5 for 5 months Subscribe for 14¢ / day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lisa Benson 0 comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Columnists BRAD STAMAN: You have spoken and this is where we are heading Aug 29, 2020 I want to thank everyone for their input over the last few weeks in regard to the Star-Herald’s opinion page. There were all kinds of differen… Columnists RICH MACKE: Don’t judge us by National News Feed Updated Aug 30, 2020 I had an interesting conversation this past week with a gentleman who was taking offence to specific news posts through our Social Media site.… Columnists STAR PARKER: BLM suppresses the truth about poverty Aug 27, 2020 As so much despair has gripped our nation during this difficult time, I decided to go into our nation’s most distressed communities with a mes… Columnists ASK A COP: Can cops be reported for violating the law? Aug 25, 2020 Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to you… Columnists LOOKING BACK: Genesis: From prairie to population Aug 29, 2020 In the preface of his first book, “Pioneer Tales of the North Platte Valley and Nebraska Panhandle,” Gering Courier founder and publisher A.B.… Letters To Editor LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Empathy not shown in riots and looting Aug 28, 2020 I caught part of the Democratic National Convention Monday night (Aug. 17). Michelle Obama immediately caught my attention when she mentioned … Syndicated JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: How to Win the Presidency Aug 28, 2020 A little over two months from now, American voters will have a choice to make: Vote for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Penc… Opinion TODAY'S POLL: Aug. 28 Aug 28, 2020 Opinion TODAY'S POLL QUESTION: Aug. 29 Aug 29, 2020