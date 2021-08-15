EDITORIAL CARTOON: Lisa Benson

Catch the latest in Opinion
Earlier this year I co-signed LB 643, a bill introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair to protect the rights of citizens and parents to choose fo…
They grow like weeds. They’re only slightly different from a poisonous plant. And to many of the Germans-from-Russia in the Nebraska Panhandle…
When will mainstream Democrats start fighting back? When will they stop playing nice with a left fringe that regards them, not Republicans, as…
A week after taking office, President Biden signed Executive Order 14008 that set a goal “of conserving at least 30% of our lands and waters b…
They have been called many things: amoebas, spineless cowards, weaklings, and other names not suitable for print in a family newspaper.
You may have heard that on July 21, the U.S. Senate held a vote to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill.
For the past year and a half, we’ve been told repeatedly to rely on science. First, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health tol…
Since President Biden took office inflation has increased every single month. At a time when our nation is trying to rebuild and recover in re…
We face several challenges in filling law enforcement vacancies in Nebraska. This problem is growing and is something that I believe will requ…
We’re playing the tiniest of violins for Sam Kendricks, the champion pole vaulter from Mississippi who was thrown out of the Tokyo Games after…
