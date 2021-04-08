EDITORIAL CARTOON: Lisa Benson

Catch the latest in Opinion
The metastasis of the “woke” ideology is the most comprehensive threat facing the American republic. It is appallingly totalitarian, insofar a…
To the Board of Education of Minatare, Nebraska, and the community of Minatare, I appeal to you to change your mascot name and image. The shif…
Q. When do you have to come to a stop regarding a school bus?
The most important principle of communism is the abolition of private property. When Karl Marx and Fredrick Engels wrote the Communist Manifes…
Our elected public officials, once elected by voters, should know the responsibilities of that position and the legalities that come with it.
Senator Erdman recently wrote expressing his opposition to an initiative of the Biden administration. The initiative is contained in an execut…
Are there some things in life worth believing in ... whether they are true or not?
The relationship between the United States and China is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. When it goes smoothly, global …
As the weather warms up, many are starting on long-awaited projects. Some are heading out to do yard work, others to cut the lawn, some to wor…
Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to you…
