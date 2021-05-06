EDITORIAL CARTOON: Lisa Benson

Catch the latest in Opinion
The Open Meetings Act is meant to ensure transparency by officials doing government business with taxpayer monies. Violations should be a concern to all citizens of the county, the Star-Herald says in today's editorial.
This week, Project Veritas released a video of Charlie Chester, a CNN technical director, talking to a woman who recorded him during what he t…
On June 14, 2017, a team of Republican lawmakers went to an athletic field in Alexandria, Virginia, to practice for the annual Congressional B…
Nebraskans know how important it is to protect our environment, especially the farmers and ranchers across the Third District whose livelihood…
We are told that life as we know it has been forever changed by the computer. The most complicated equations are solved. We started at a desk,…
Infrastructure is in my DNA. My father was Jerry Strobel, a civil engineer who spent his entire career with the Nebraska Department of Transpo…
Since winter is over and warmer weather is among us, it’s time to start watering the grass. While you may be able to wait a little longer, pus…
What does “home” mean to you? Is it a person? A place? Or a feeling you can’t quite explain?
