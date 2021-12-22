EDITORIAL CARTOON: Lisa Benson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban once said, “Creating opportunities means looking where others are not”. Whether you are a community, busine…
Q: What should you do if you think a child is being abused?
This week, I ran across a recent ESPN tweet: “Last year, a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega Superspeedway. The next day, …
Like a lot of people, I get a ton of thirsty emails from Donald Trump. On Saturday, he sent this note: “See you in Sunrise, FL, in a little wh…
America is the shining city on a hill, and we need strong, democratic partners around the world to help defend Western ideals of liberty and h…
President Joe Biden and Capitol Hill Democrats are racing to pass their massive social spending bill, known as Build Back Better, before Chris…
You and I have been around for a lot of Christmases. We have given, and received, many gifts. Most of those, of course, have been forgotten ov…
You just never know what a day shall bring. Will this be the day?
During a debate with George H.W. Bush in New Hampshire in 1980, the moderator asked that Ronald Reagan’s microphone be “turned off for the mom…