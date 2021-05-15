EDITORIAL CARTOON: Lisa Benson

Catch the latest in Opinion
Sometimes, when we don’t know what to say, it’s because what we want to say seems too complicated. But really, all we need is a few simple words.
Last week my consumption tax resolution was debated on the floor of the Legislature. LR11CA is my priority resolution for a constitutional ame…
Q: By Does it matter if you ride a skateboard or a scooter on the sidewalk or in the street?
As I approach the final seven weeks of my tenure as your ESU 13 Administrator, I find myself reflecting upon all that I have learned, and all …
This week, Project Veritas released a video of Charlie Chester, a CNN technical director, talking to a woman who recorded him during what he t…
Tech giants such as Google and Facebook enjoy enormous advantages under the law. They not only decide what material will appear online on thei…
The Open Meetings Act is meant to ensure transparency by officials doing government business with taxpayer monies. Violations should be a concern to all citizens of the county, the Star-Herald says in today's editorial.
The rights guaranteed to us by the United States Constitution and the Nebraska State Constitution are currently under assault. A very factious…
Liz Cheney’s ouster from the House Republican leadership has prompted many observers to say that the Wyoming representative is headed to the “…
We don’t know what the Biden years will ultimately look like, but one thing is pretty obvious, at least to me: It won’t be a new New Deal, nor…
