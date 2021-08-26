EDITORIAL CARTOON: Lisa Benson

Catch the latest in Opinion
Q. Can my neighbor really mow their lawn at 6 a.m.?
The cancel culture runs strong in America today. The cancel culture seeks to destroy anyone who dissents from the political agenda of the Left…
I recently came across a great community marketing campaign out of Canada. In fact, I enjoyed it so much I made it the title of this week’s co…
Energy reliability and independence are pillars of our country’s national security. A reliable power grid has helped our nation build the worl…
Earlier this year I co-signed LB 643, a bill introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair to protect the rights of citizens and parents to choose fo…
Our country, the greatest in the world, is being divided in so many different ways; Republicans versus Democrats, rich versus poor, blacks ver…
Students are heading back to school across western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. From elementary to college, students are beginning and/or con…
Latinos can be from the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Cuba, Spain and, of course, Mexico. They can be of any skin color, tho…
To the Editor:
