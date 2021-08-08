EDITORIAL CARTOON: Lisa Benson

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Earlier this year I co-signed LB 643, a bill introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair to protect the rights of citizens and parents to choose fo…
They grow like weeds. They’re only slightly different from a poisonous plant. And to many of the Germans-from-Russia in the Nebraska Panhandle…
A week after taking office, President Biden signed Executive Order 14008 that set a goal “of conserving at least 30% of our lands and waters b…
That living carpet of green velvet in front of my house — is it really mine? I never thought I’d have one of those manicured suburban lawns, m…
The CDC wants us to go back to wearing masks indoors, even if you’ve been vaccinated. This is where I get off.
Benjamin Franklin said, “... nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
Since President Biden took office inflation has increased every single month. At a time when our nation is trying to rebuild and recover in re…
With COVID-19 receding -- at least in vaccinated parts of the country -- but crime hanging on, law and order looks to be a leading issue in th…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.