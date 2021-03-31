EDITORIAL CARTOON: Lisa Benson

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Since taking the role as editor of your newspaper I have tried to be very open and transparent with you, our faithful readers. This is one of …
Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to you…
The latest horrific mass shooting in America, this time roughly 30 miles from my Denver home, happened on Monday. Ten died, and the suspect — …
Now that all day public hearings have completed, the Legislature has moved on to all day debate on legislation. In addition to the Legislature…
What is your new normal? It’s your choice.
I just love the taste of cinnamon rolls. I can’t stand the taste of liver, onions, broccoli, jalapenos, pilaf, garlic, green peppers, red pepp…
Since I first began my service in the Nebraska Legislature in 2017, I have introduced and strongly supported legislation over the years to leg…
Undocumented immigrants have been surging to the U.S. border, some wearing T-shirts with the Biden campaign logo and the words “Please let us …
On April 7, 2017, less than four years ago, a majority of Democrats in the U.S. Senate joined a majority of Republicans to sign a letter suppo…
My wife and I celebrated 28 years of marriage this week. That sounds like a lot longer than it feels, which I suppose is a good sign.
