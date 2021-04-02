EDITORIAL CARTOON: Lisa Benson

Catch the latest in Opinion
Since taking the role as editor of your newspaper I have tried to be very open and transparent with you, our faithful readers. This is one of …
Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to you…
The most important principle of communism is the abolition of private property. When Karl Marx and Fredrick Engels wrote the Communist Manifes…
Now that all day public hearings have completed, the Legislature has moved on to all day debate on legislation. In addition to the Legislature…
What is your new normal? It’s your choice.
(A preface: I never would have imagined one Party would have the support of the Media, Big Tech, and Hollywood. And the Democratic Party also …
John Gable was exactly right in his recent letter analysis of the foolish waste of Gering and Scottsbluff residents’ money on the ridiculous p…
We are now 13 months into the pandemic and I could not be more pleased and proud to live and work in Nebraska, specifically western Nebraska. …
The latest horrific mass shooting in America, this time roughly 30 miles from my Denver home, happened on Monday. Ten died, and the suspect — …
