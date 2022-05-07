EDITORIAL CARTOON: Paul Fell 5-8

Catch the latest in Opinion
To the voters of Scotts Bluff County,
Title Express Service would like to take this opportunity to endorse Jean Bauer for the office of the Scotts Bluff County Register of Deeds.
I am voting for Angie Hernandez, Republican candidate for Register of Deeds, Scotts Bluff County.
Spring is here, or is it? The weather makes it hard to tell some days. As usual the warm weather brings more people outside for activities suc…
"If Black lives truly matter, we need to look askance at cigarettes, which disproportionately kill Black people."
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The recklessness with which the U.S. and its NATO allies are flooding a chaotic Ukraine with weapons suggests th…
In 2018, the commissioners received a 38% increase in compensation on the reasoning that they were not equal in pay with counties of comparabl…
One candidate in the 2022 Nebraska Gubernatorial Race stands above all others. Jim Pillen will best serve as our next governor. He was raised …
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is vowing to reform the social media platform. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter…
