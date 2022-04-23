EDITORIAL CARTOON: Paul Fell March 24

Catch the latest in Opinion
The timing of allegations against gubernatorial candidate, Charles W. Herbster, of inappropriate behavior toward women is very curious. The Ch…
Can’t happen. Never be done. Snowballs chance in Hades. Not under my watch. Not in this lifetime. That could never happen here. No way! Not a …
A lot has changed since 2003. Gas was about $1.50 per gallon back then. Inflation (currently over 8% ) was just over 2%. Facebook hadn’t been …
Q. I’ve noticed people have been getting warnings for code violations again. Where can people find the rules for things like weeds and trash?
I like a good truck-driving song.
We and our allies are in a war to save civilization. Fortunately for us, Ukrainians are doing the fighting.
I do not believe that anyone looks forward to paying taxes, me included. But in a more complete understanding paying taxes is a privilege to l…
I was present when the “Tryst Trio” pleaded no contest to the charge against them, which led to a guilty verdict for all three. Assistant AG P…
Americans who subscribe to “traditional values” have had to put up with a lot from the left in the name of the First Amendment. From vulgariti…
