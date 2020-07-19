The Star Herald would like to take this opportunity to address and clarify questions concerning the direction of our digital publications that have been brought to our attention.
Questions and concerns from readers and business leaders over the past couple weeks have focused on the Star Herald digital news feed and it’s perceived left-leaning content. We appreciate our readers bringing this to our attention, and value their views.
As most readers already know, the Star Herald along with 30 other daily newspapers owned by BH Media, were acquired by Lee Enterprises this past March. From this transition, additional national news now flows consistently each day through corporate digital feeds to companywide websites across the nation, including www.starherald.com.
These national news feeds cover topics all across the spectrum, especially in the political realm that we are seeing today. Topics from both political sides are shared daily.
Then why does a reader see more liberal stories than conservative, or vice versa? Facebook Algorithms are to blame as they have changed drastically in recent months.
Facebook algorithms control the ordering and presentation of posts, so users see what is most relevant to them. Rather than publish content chronologically, posts and ads are presented based on what Facebook sees as relevant to you, the user.
Basically, if a Facebook user is politically conservative and clicks on liberal stories they dislike or are frustrated by, they unknowingly create an action of reading, commenting and/or sharing, that begins to create an algorithm pattern for their personal page, thus increasing the feed of those types of stories.
Here at the Star Herald, it continues to be our responsibility to cover local news that is important to our community. It is also our goal to maintain balance throughout our daily publications. Not to continually be liberally or conservatively focused all the time. That’s the job.
We understand here in the Panhandle, that we are probably the reddest part of a politically red state. However we also understand that liberal views and beliefs call this beautiful area home as well.
To help balance the national feed on www.starherald.com, we also have an internal digital feed handled at the Star-Herald office. This feed is strictly for local stories and information produced by the Star-Herald news team. These, we try to produce throughout each day at different times to breakup the perceived bias the best we can.
We appreciate the feedback from our readers. Please trust that our intentions are to keep you informed with as much balanced information as possible. If you have not read the Star-Herald in a while, please give us a try and see just how balanced we truly are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.