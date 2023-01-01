CARTOON: John Deering for Jan 01, 2023 Jan 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cartoon: Bob Gorrell for Dec 26, 2022 Ediotiral cartoon: Tom Stiglich for Dec. 7 Cartoon: A.F. Branco for Dec. 18, 2022 Editorial cartoon: Chip Bok for Dec 20, 2022