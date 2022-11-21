Cartoon: Michael Ramirez, Nov. 22 Nov 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Nov. 19 Cartoon: Steve Benson, Nov. 18 Cartoon: Bob Gorrell Nov. 15 Cartoon: Steve Kelley, Nov. 11