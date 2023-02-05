Cartoon: Steve Breen for Feb 05, 2023 Feb 5, 2023 Feb 5, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cartoon: Gary Varvel for Feb 02, 2023 Cartoon: Andy Marlette for Jan 30, 2023 Cartoon: Marshall Ramsey for Jan 27, 2023