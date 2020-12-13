EDITORIAL: COVID-19: The side many of us don’t see

I’m tired of watching people die so that someone else can pretend to be patriotic and “woke.” These are your neighbors, your friends, and the defenseless that depend on you to protect them.

I so much wish you had to sit down and explain to these people, face to face, how their lives are so much less important than your right to buy booze and toilet paper at Walmart with a bare face.

You have the privilege of harming people in the abstract, those of us trying to care for and comfort them while they die, from behind plastic gowns, masks and goggles aren’t so fortunate.

Your inaction is truly breaking my heart and making me angry.”

Over the past few months, the Panhandle has seen a surge in positive cases.

As of Thursday, Dec. 10 Panhandle Public Health District has reported a total of 6,790 positive COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle. There are presently 1,587 active cases and we have lost over 100 people.

These numbers represent friends, neighbors, co-workers and family members.

By now, we should all know someone that has tested positive, become sick and possibly even died from COVID-19. We have seen how it affects people differently.