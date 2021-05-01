EDITORIAL: Elected officials cannot work behind closed doors

Moreover, the available guidance specifically related to serial communications further indicates that both the Meyer thread and the Reisig thread are the kind of email communications that violate the law because they constitute deliberations rather than a “minimal exchange of correspondence or minimal electronic communication.” In both instances, debate went back and forth between a commissioner and the County Highway Superintendent. On multiple occasions in both threads, all five commissioners were included. Both threads reveal communications that “elicited responses and further communications,” leading to the inference that the purpose of the email is to circumvent the purpose of the Act, which, as my client noted in the April 3 editorial, is that “citizens may exercise their democratic privilege of attending and speaking at meetings of public bodies….” Members of the public were denied that opportunity when the debates in the threads took place, but each and every one of these communications played out in front of the entire board, most in real time.