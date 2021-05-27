EDITORIAL: U.S. could afford to trim back Biden’s plan

We’ve heard a lot about how much President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal would cost. At $2.3 trillion, it’s a hefty proposal, so hefty, in fact, that we don’t blame lawmakers looking for ways to trim down the package. The American Jobs Act costs a lot because it would do a lot.

The plan includes modernizing 20,000 miles of roads, fixing or replacing 10,000 bridges, 100% national broadband coverage, replacing lead drinking water lines, and overhauling the U.S. economy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

We Nebraskans would benefit from items on Biden’s to-do list, but we need to decide if the benefits are worth the investment.

Over the years there’s been serious talk about four-lane highways to serve Scottsbluff, Fremont and Norfolk. Proponents of better roads know what a difference they can make in the local economy. Here in the Scottsbluff region, the Heartland Expressway already is creating economic benefits carrying local traffic, commercial vehicles and tourists to locations around the Panhandle.