Letter from the Editor: Comics, features changes ahead

Like many other readers, I’ve long started my day with the comics page.

That’s how I got hooked on newspapers as a child — reading the Scottsbluff Star-Herald comics page at the breakfast table. Later I became a fan of columnists like Ann Landers and Erma Bombeck.

So I understand how unsettling the next sentence will be for many readers of our paper:

We’re changing the comics page on Tuesday.

You’ll see a few old favorites and some new strips we hope you’ll enjoy. You’ll also see some changes in puzzles and advice columnists. (Full details to come on Tuesday.)

Replacing familiar features isn’t something we take lightly. We understand readers’ attachment to favorites they’ve enjoyed for years. (For me, that includes Sudoku and a crossword puzzle.)

While we treasure the role the printed newspaper plays in our readers’ lives, we also need to adapt to changing habits. More people sit down with their cellphones and iPads now, and they prefer to scroll rather than turn pages.

Economic uncertainty starting with the pandemic pushed many companies, including newspapers, to consider their core mission and refocus resources.

Our mission is and always has been local news coverage. We aim to tell the stories of our local community and give you the information you need to make informed choices. We aim to tell you how local government spends your money and how your elected officials represent you.

Your support for local journalism enables us to do this important work.

We’re also committed to delivering you that content when and where people read it most, which increasingly is on cellphones, tablets and laptops.

We’re putting our resources into supporting reporters, editors and photographers who produce local content. The changes to some longstanding features in the print edition will help us do that.

Six days a week, you’ll still see a full page of comics and puzzles, including the L.A. Times crossword, Sudoku and Jumble. Starting Sunday, Sept. 18, you’ll get that page plus two pages of color comics and an extra half-page of puzzles.

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson will appear on another page, with the daily horoscope and Today in History.

Online even more comics will be available. Six days a week you’ll find an extra page of comics in the E-edition at starherald.com/eedition. On Sundays, you’ll find four extra comics pages there. In the weeks to come, you’ll be able to access almost 500 comic strips, dozens of puzzles and several new syndicated columnists from a link on starherald.com.

Print subscribers have full access to the E-edition and website. If you haven’t already, you can create an account and manage your subscription under the “Customer Service” tab on starherald.com. Or call the circulation department at 308-632-9010 for assistance.

We appreciate you, our loyal readers, and the support you’ve shown the newspaper. While you may miss some old favorites, we hope you’ll find something new to love in our refreshed lineup. Check it out starting Tuesday.