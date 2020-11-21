Need for transparency

You would think transparency with those paying your salary, the ones you work for, would be normal practice, however, too often with elected officials it is not.

Instead of openness, there is a desire to slip behind closed doors, which is what we are seeing happen with the Scottsbluff City Council as it interviews the final pool of candidates for the city manager position.

The pool is down to five candidates. According to the city’s interim manager they selected five to avoid releasing names and resumes calling them instead, “semi-finalists” and not finalists.

However, the state Public Records Statutes gives us a definition of finalist. According to Neb. Rev. Stat. 84-712.05 (15) (b), “finalist means any applicant (i) who reaches the final pool of applicants, numbering four or more, from which the successful applicant is to be selected.”

The interim city manager is playing games. The city council selected those candidates at a recent meeting, which should have been public. Then, when it came to interviewing those candidates, the city council chose to conduct secret interviews. They voted to go into executive session to interview the “semi-finalists,” choosing not to be open and transparent with the people they serve.